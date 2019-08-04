|
Frederick “Rick”
Wetzel
Jan. 18, 1956 - July 28, 2019
MOORESVILLE, NC - Frederick “Rick” Wetzel, age 63, passed away at home in Mooresville NC.
Rick had a very distinguished career in both Indy cars and NASCAR. He joined Hendrick Motorsports in 1988.
He was nicknamed “Champ” by the racing community for all of his numerous accomplishments. Rick was the only engine builder to win the Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 twice, and the CocaCola 600. Rick won the prestigious Clevite Engine Builder of the Year in 1989 and 2001, the Hendrick Award of Excellence, along with many other motorsport awards.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Wetzel and Loretta Wetzel Mulcaire. He is survived by his wife Lori, sisters Mary Gaye Wetzel and Cyndy (Ralph) Andrews, aunt Pat Pauszek, numerous cousins, and his most cherished dogs, “Champ” and “Sister.”
A memorial service will be held at a later date in North Carolina.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, New York, NY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019