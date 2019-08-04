Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Wetzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick "Rick" Wetzel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick "Rick" Wetzel Obituary
Frederick “Rick”

Wetzel

Jan. 18, 1956 - July 28, 2019

MOORESVILLE, NC - Frederick “Rick” Wetzel, age 63, passed away at home in Mooresville NC.

Rick had a very distinguished career in both Indy cars and NASCAR. He joined Hendrick Motorsports in 1988.

He was nicknamed “Champ” by the racing community for all of his numerous accomplishments. Rick was the only engine builder to win the Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 twice, and the CocaCola 600. Rick won the prestigious Clevite Engine Builder of the Year in 1989 and 2001, the Hendrick Award of Excellence, along with many other motorsport awards.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Wetzel and Loretta Wetzel Mulcaire. He is survived by his wife Lori, sisters Mary Gaye Wetzel and Cyndy (Ralph) Andrews, aunt Pat Pauszek, numerous cousins, and his most cherished dogs, “Champ” and “Sister.”

A memorial service will be held at a later date in North Carolina.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, New York, NY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.