Fredrick L. Barker
Jan. 13, 1926 - Feb. 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Fredrick L. Barker, 94, passed away at 5:00am Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Memorial Hospital, friends and family by his side.
Fred was born on January 13, 1926 in Rochester, IN to Lee and Edith (Ware) Barker. He was employed by AM General and was a World War II Army-Air Corps Veteran. He was an avid golfer and bowler, and loved gardening and fishing. On April 16, 1955 he married Betty Medich; she died on April 19, 2018. Fred was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey L. Barker; three sisters, Glora Flohr, Betty Gray, and Hazel Hall; and a brother, Robert Barker.
Recently he was able to travel, visiting with family in Arizona and Tennessee. In South Beach, Florida he was honored for his military service and was able to enjoy the beach and pool in Fort Myers. Fred was a kind and gentle man. He will be remembered lovingly by many.
Surviving are a daughter, Sheryl (Casey) Porter of Calgary, Alberta Canada; a son, Dennis Barker of Fort Wayne; and 5 grandchildren, Corey (Shelly) Barker, Mallory Barker, Brad Barker, Alex Porter, and Holly Porter.
Per Fred's request, cremation will take place and there will be no services. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to Veterans Administration. To leave an online condolence visit our website, www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020