Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredrick Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredrick L. Barker


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fredrick L. Barker

Jan. 13, 1926 - Feb. 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Fredrick L. Barker, 94, passed away at 5:00am Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Memorial Hospital, friends and family by his side.

Fred was born on January 13, 1926 in Rochester, IN to Lee and Edith (Ware) Barker. He was employed by AM General and was a World War II Army-Air Corps Veteran. He was an avid golfer and bowler, and loved gardening and fishing. On April 16, 1955 he married Betty Medich; she died on April 19, 2018. Fred was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey L. Barker; three sisters, Glora Flohr, Betty Gray, and Hazel Hall; and a brother, Robert Barker.

Recently he was able to travel, visiting with family in Arizona and Tennessee. In South Beach, Florida he was honored for his military service and was able to enjoy the beach and pool in Fort Myers. Fred was a kind and gentle man. He will be remembered lovingly by many.

Surviving are a daughter, Sheryl (Casey) Porter of Calgary, Alberta Canada; a son, Dennis Barker of Fort Wayne; and 5 grandchildren, Corey (Shelly) Barker, Mallory Barker, Brad Barker, Alex Porter, and Holly Porter.

Per Fred's request, cremation will take place and there will be no services. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to Veterans Administration. To leave an online condolence visit our website, www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fredrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zahoran Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -