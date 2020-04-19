|
|
Fredrick Lemert
June 29, 1941 - April 18, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Fredrick “Fred” Lynn Lemert, 78, passed away April 18, 2020 at Catherine Kasper Home after a brief battle with oral cancer. He was born June 29, 1941 in Teegarden, IN to Kenneth & Martha (Kesler) Lemert.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Janet M. (Long) Lemert; second wife, Peggy Ann (Elick-Kupke) Lemert; 2 sisters-in-law, Wanda Lemert and Joyce Lemert; 1 nephew, Larry Lemert, Jr.; and parents-in-law, Glenn & Helen Long.
Surviving is 1 daughter, Tammy (Dennis Jones) Lemert of Bristol, 1 son, Fredrick (Rita) Lemert, Jr. of Bourbon, IN; 2 stepchildren, Tonya (Tim) Sage and Randy (Joey Fleury) Retschlag both of Culver; and 5 grandchildren, Heather Lemert, Kyleigh (Broderick) Schmidt, Zachery (Courtney Smith) Sage, Marena Fleury, and Collin Retschlag all of Culver. Also surviving are 3 great-grandchildren, Weston, Sawyer, and Parker, 1 brother-in-law, Norman (Susan) Long of Plymouth and 1 sister-in-law, Carolyn Dimmitt of Argos.
Fred attended Tyner High School. He owned Fred's Mobile Service in Plymouth, then worked for Kline Auto Sales of Plymouth. In 1968 he joined Whiteford-Kenworth in South Bend until his retirement in 2004.
Fred was a long-time member of Hoosier Old Wheels and had restored numerous cars over the years including a 1953 Chevy Truck. He was also a past member of the Moose.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Per his wishes, cremation will take place and burial will be held privately at Polk Center Cemetery in Lapaz, IN.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Marshall County, 112 S. Center Street, Plymouth, IN 46563 or Marshall County Council of Aging, 1305 W. Harrison Street, Plymouth, IN 46563.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020