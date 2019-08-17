|
|
Fredrick Milewski
May 29, 1931 - August 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Fredrick Milewski, 88, of South Bend, passed away on Tuesday, August 13 at Sanctuary at St. Paul's, following an extended illness.
Fred was born to the late Frederick and Anna A. (Borosh) Milewski Norris, in South Bend on May 29, 1931, and was a lifetime resident of the Michiana area. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey A. Milewski of South Bend; grandchildren: J.W., Ryan, Christopher, April, Alex, and Candice; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Norris of South Bend; brother-in-law, Sam Jacobs; sister-in-law, Marlene (Anderson) Corey, and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Cora “Corky” Lee (Jacobs) Milewski; daughter, Victoria J. Jankowski; son, Frederick A. Milewski; two sisters, Delphine A. Yeakel and Rosemary Smith; loving caregiver, Deborah Hayes; his stepfather, Albert E. Norris; and brothers-in-law, George and Claude Jacobs.
Fred retired as a pipefitter for UniRoyal Corp., in Mishawaka. He proudly served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 357. He loved playing the lottery and being with family.
The family would like to thank Sanctuary at St. Paul's, Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, and his loving caregivers, Melody, Brenda, Kim, and Dawn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545, in Fred's honor.
A Graveside Service will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date with Military Honors.
Fred's wishes were to be cremated, and his family honored his wishes.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements, and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Milewski family.
Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019