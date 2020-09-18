G. Thomas Bull
Jan. 13, 1937 - Sept. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - George Thomas Bull died on September 16, 2020. Tom was born January 13, 1937 in Rochester, NY. After graduating from Aquinas High School, he entered the United States Marine Corps. While stationed in Miami, FL he met his longtime sweetheart, Doris Fennell, who predeceased him on March 9, 2019 after 59 years of marriage. He graduated from Notre Dame with a Bachelor's degree (and two children) in 1962 and a Master's degree (and two more children) in 1964. He taught high school English and History at John Adams High School from 1962-1968 (and added a fifth child) where he became the President of the teacher's union and led the first teacher's strike in South Bend.
Taking what he learned from that experience, Tom took his family to Madison, WI for four years and then to Sterling Heights, MI for four years while working in a variety of labor relations roles. In 1976 he was tapped by his alma mater to serve as Director of Human Resources at Notre Dame, where he served until 1984 and then moved on to Villanova University, in Philadelphia, in the same capacity. After retiring from Villanova in 2000, he and Doris moved back to South Bend where they spent the next 15 years giving back to the community. Tom sat on the Board of Directors of Goodwill, cooked and served food every week at a local soup kitchen, delivered emergency packages to those in need for St. Vincent DePaul, and was a long-time servant to the Northeast Neighborhood Food Pantry. Of special pride to him was building homes for Habitat for Humanity. Every week he joined his cohorts to work on another home and to attend the house blessings. He traveled south after several devastating hurricanes to deliver supplies and to spend a week building homes to replace those that had been destroyed. He was a devoted Catholic, lover of learning, and a servant leader, all traits he instilled in his five daughters.
Tom is survived by his proud children, Tricia (Michael) Hurst, Martha (Damon) Oprea, Joan Bull Cohrs, and Jane (Bob) Law. His daughter, Katherine Bull, predeceased him in 2018. He also leaves nine grandchildren: David, Daniel, and Andrew Hurst, Michael Wargo, Jr., Jackson and Hannah Cohrs, Jonathan and Bianca Law, and Maria Bull. He is survived by his brother, Walter, and predeceased by his brother, Don, and sister, Mary Perkins (Bill surviving).
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be limited and will adhere to CDC guidelines. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. A Funeral Mass will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart Basilica, on the Notre Dame campus, followed by a graveside service in Notre Dame's Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Tom's beloved Raquette Lake community: Raquette Lake Volunteer Fire Department; PO Box 160, Raquette Lake, NY 13426. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.