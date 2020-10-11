1/1
Gabrielle H. Poikus
1924 - 2020
Gabrielle H. Poikus

Feb. 23, 1924 - Oct. 8, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Gabrielle H. Poikus, 96, of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the Center for Hospice in Mishawaka.

Gabrielle Poikus was born in Ruiselede, Belgium on February 23, 1924, to the late Bazil and Cyrilla (Christaens) De Geyter. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Josephine Somnis, Leona Nemes, Martha Botos, and Walter De Geyter.

On August 28, 1948, Gabrielle married Edward Poikus, who preceded her in death on May 13, 1987. Together they had four children, Richard (Paula Richards) Poikus, Patricia (Alfred) Yost, Susan Young, and Diane (Greg) Egendoerfer. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Gabrielle worked as a bookkeeper at Cook Coffee in South Bend, IN and later retired from the former Northwest Fabric and Crafts as a creative consultant.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 10:00 am-11:00 am at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka. Gabrielle will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.

The family would like to thank Home by the Dome group home and Center for Hospice for all the care and kindness given to their mother.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

Contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
