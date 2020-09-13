Gaetana Angela
DiCerto Lenox
May 19, 1935 - Sept. 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Funeral services for Gaetana Angela DiCerto Lenox, 85, were held at St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church, Shreveport, LA. Reverend Michael Thang'wa F.M.H. officiated. Final interment date will be determined at a future date at Calvary Cemetery in Niles, Michigan.
Gay was born on May 19, 1935 to Valentino DiCerto and Angeline Christine DiCerto in El Centro, California and passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother. She studied hard as a youngster graduating as Salutatorian in high school, then she worked her way through college graduating cum laude from St. Mary's College in South Bend, Indiana with a Bachelor of Science degree and Registered Nurse designation. She became a hospital Head Nurse and Supervisor in obstetrics and pioneered a new thing called “natural childbirth” in the late 1950's. Later, she branched out into psychiatric nursing where she was on the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston, Texas and later at Charles River Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. In art she achieved the Master Craftsman Award in crewel embroidery given by the Embroiderers' Guild of America and along the way took up pottery, china painting and quilt making. When she was in her 50's she was given an opportunity to realize her dream of obtaining a degree in theology. So at age 53 she took and passed the college graduate school entrance exam called the GRE and was admitted into the University of Notre Dame's Master of Divinity program and obtained her “M. Div” degree in 1992. She then went on to become a hospital Chaplain, an adjunct faculty member of the Greco Institute in Shreveport, Louisiana, a Retreat director and a Spiritual Director in Keithville, Louisiana. Daily she followed the way of life of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites and Co-membership with the Sisters of Loretto. Somehow, she even found time to write a book.
Gay is preceded in death by her parents; brother. Salvatore DiCerto and son, Joseph Paul Lenox. She is survived by her husband, James N. Lenox, Sr.; children, Steve Lenox (Annette), James N. Lenox, Jr. (Susan), Marie Lenox and Frank Lenox (Ann);grandchildren, James N. Lenox, III (Marianna), Andrew Lenox (Arielle), Amanda Lenox, Jennifer Burdick, Rachel Lenox (Jeannine), Jessica Lenox, Christopher Lenox, Catherine Lenox, Allison Lenox and great-grandchildren, Alyssah Simmons, Rose Lenox and Alexandra Lenox; siblings, Angie Rudolph, Valerie Kachur, Anna DeBoard Johnson (Roy), Valentine DiCerto (Cheryl) and many nephews and nieces.
Honoring Gay as pallbearers will be Jenny Burdick, Alyssah Simmons, Rachel Lenox, Jessica Lenox, George Alan Kachur and Tony DeBoard.
For those wishing to send memorials in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.