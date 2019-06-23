|
Gail A. Jackson
May 27, 1940 - June 18, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Gail A. Jackson, 79, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in her residence.
Gail was born on May 27, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Charles and Gladys (Avildsen) Shoemaker.
Gail is survived by her children, JoAnn Jackson and Daniel Jackson along with two grandsons, Adam and Ben.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, H. Thomas Jackson; and two brothers, Charles Shoemaker and James Shoemaker.
Memorial services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234. Bubb Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 23, 2019