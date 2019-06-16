Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Laskowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail A. Laskowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gail A. Laskowski Obituary
Gail A. Laskowski

Nov. 22, 1952 - June 13, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gail A. Laskowski, 66, passed away at 3:38pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Gail was born on November 22, 1952 in South Bend to George and Ethel (Vida) Labis Sr. She was employed as a driver by SBCSC and by the former Prompt Ambulance Service. Gail loved gardening and tending to her flowers.

Surviving are daughters, Stacy Delgado and Tina Laskowski; her companion and best friend, Al Laskowski; 7 grandchildren, Andrea, Ashley, Eric, Kyle, Matthew, Ricardo Jr., and Taj-Marie; 4 great-grandchildren, Brian, Luke, LeAnna, and George (Evan); a sister, Debbie (Alan) Duval; brothers, George Labis Jr. and Robert (Laura) Labis; her nieces and nephews, Kylie, Kolynn, Gage, Jamee, Jennifer, Amy, and Ronnie; lifelong friend, Marilyn Zemylak, and numerous cousins. Gail was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Brian Laskowski.

Family and friends may gather from 9:45-11:45am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm Wednesday in Our Lady of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or . To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zahoran Funeral Home
Download Now