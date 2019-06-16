Gail A. Laskowski



Nov. 22, 1952 - June 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Gail A. Laskowski, 66, passed away at 3:38pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 surrounded by her family.



Gail was born on November 22, 1952 in South Bend to George and Ethel (Vida) Labis Sr. She was employed as a driver by SBCSC and by the former Prompt Ambulance Service. Gail loved gardening and tending to her flowers.



Surviving are daughters, Stacy Delgado and Tina Laskowski; her companion and best friend, Al Laskowski; 7 grandchildren, Andrea, Ashley, Eric, Kyle, Matthew, Ricardo Jr., and Taj-Marie; 4 great-grandchildren, Brian, Luke, LeAnna, and George (Evan); a sister, Debbie (Alan) Duval; brothers, George Labis Jr. and Robert (Laura) Labis; her nieces and nephews, Kylie, Kolynn, Gage, Jamee, Jennifer, Amy, and Ronnie; lifelong friend, Marilyn Zemylak, and numerous cousins. Gail was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Brian Laskowski.



Family and friends may gather from 9:45-11:45am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm Wednesday in Our Lady of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or .