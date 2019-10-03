|
|
Gail A. Neff
April 29, 1970 - Sept. 30, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Gail A. Neff was born April 29, 1970 and passed into the arms of Jesus September 29, 2019 after an extended illness. Gail graduated from LaSalle High School. She was first employed at Dairy Queen and Teacher's Credit Union, before being employed at the Elkhart Walmart for twenty years. She was a member of the Moose Club (earning several degrees). Gail was very active in church at Pleasant Valley United Church of Christ, where she served as Sunday School Superintendent (including organizing V.B.S.) and was a member of the choir. Gail loved people, and would help anyone she came into contact with (especially children). Although unable to have children of her own, she invested her time, money, and sponsored a child (Anita) through Compassion International. Also, she held the honorary title of Aunt to just about any child she met. Gail loved to travel, especially to the Mackinac Island area. She loved being by the water, and would often take children with her on vacation to this area. Family and friends were very important to her, and often organizing family reunions and functions. She loved to watch movies, especially with Tommy and Savannah, and liked to play especially Christian music, country music, and traditional hymns. She will be missed by many, who grew to love her big smile and deep laugh, and her special artistic way of loving people. She is survived by her husband, Matthew Neff, mother, Marlene Corey, brother, Richard (Sherry) Newcomer, sister, Laura Murphy; three nephews, Michael, Richard, and Kevin; nieces, Danielle and Alexandra, and many others who called her Aunt Gail. Gail is preceded in death by her father, Gorden “Ray” Corey; grandparents, Lonnie (Alice) Anderson, Donald (Rilla Mae) Corey, and Charles (Betty) Penny-Young; and father-in-law, Marion Neff. Funeral service will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasant Valley United Church of Christ, 10955 Edison Rd., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46545. To share a remembrance of Gail or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019