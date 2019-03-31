|
Gail Barbara Simpson
June 23, 1952 - March 21, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Barb Simpson, 66, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 10:47 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home in South Bend, Indiana. Barb was born on June 23, 1952 in Springfield, Illinois. She retired from Meijers on Portage Rd. On December 19, 1970 in Indianapolis, IN she married Donald Ray Simpson Sr. She was preceded in death by her father, Willuam H. Pease; her brothers, Thomas Pease Hilyard and William Pease; and her sister, Sinda Piper. Barb is survived by her mother, Helen Margaret Murphy of South Bend, IN; her children, Donald (Erica Carrick) Simpson II of Elkhart, IN, Christie (Clifford) Hubbard of Lyerly, Georgia, Jason Simpson of Maui, and Michael Simpson of South Bend, IN; her grandchildren, Jonathan Leaver, Charity (Austin) Carnes, Brie Simpson, Amelia Fockler, Dakota Simpson, Wyatt Fockler, and Abigail Simpson; great-granddaughter, Zailiyah Knotts-Leaver; her aunt, Fran Sudderth of Wells Point, Texas; lifelong friends, Mike Barclay, Dottie Zurawski, Sue Pence-Hostetter, and Becky Smith, many nieces and nephews. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019