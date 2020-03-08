|
Gail Christian "Chris" Pedevilla
July 27, 1945 - Feb. 28, 2020
AVON, IN - Gail “Chris” Christian Pedevilla, 74, passed away peacefully with his wife Karen at his side on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis, IN, after a 2 1/2-year battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. He resided in Avon, IN at the time of his passing.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, John Angel Pedevilla and Ruth (Wilson) Pedevilla; and brothers, Ronald Pedevilla and Juan Pedevilla. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Karen; their three children, Emily (Zachary) Williams of Westfield, IN, Anthony Pedevilla of Avon, IN, and Adam Pedevilla of Denver, CO; his siblings, Dolores Wynen of Mishawaka, IN, Roland (Sharon) Pedevilla of Dallas, TX, David (Karen) Pedevilla of Georgetown, KY, Linda (John) O'Brien of Granger, IN, Pam Shriftman of Sherman Oaks, CA, and Ricardo Pedevilla of Georgetown, KY; and many extended family and friends.
Chris was born on July 27, 1945 in South Bend, Indiana. Chris was one of nine siblings. He married Karen (Bailey) Pedevilla on July 25, 1987. They raised three children, Emily, Anthony, and Adam. Chris was a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Vietnam era (1965-1969). He was very proud to serve as an aviation electronics technician aboard the USS Lexington, CVS-16. Chris retired from CEVA Logistics, Plainfield, Indiana.
He took great joy in seeing the many accomplishments of his wife and of his children. He loved spending time with family, feeding the birds, watching his children's sport events (wrestling, swimming, soccer, and football), making everyone laugh, growing in his faith, listening to music, completing jigsaw puzzles, playing family games, drinking root beer floats, eating chips and guacamole, a good burger, and traveling when he could.
Chris was kind, soft spoken, thoughtful, a wonderful friend, well loved by many, and lived his life for his family. He was known for his positivity, selflessness, and spirit. Chris was an incredible husband and wonderful father who will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Chris' Life will be held on March 14, 2020, from 1:00 - 5:00 pm with Military Honors at 2:00 pm. Location: Cunningham Restaurant Group (CRG) Event Center, 2499 Perry Crossing, Plainfield, IN 46168. Light refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to the Amie Muller Foundation in support of their mission to offer financial assistance to military members who have been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and help fund research for early pancreatic cancer detection. Donations can be sent to The Amie Muller Foundation, P.O. Box 251153, Woodbury, MN 55125 or through their website, https://www.amiemullerfoundation.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020