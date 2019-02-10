Gail Denise Hotchkiss



March 27, 1962 - Feb. 4, 2019



MADISON , WI - Gail Denise Hotchkiss, age 56, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1962, in South Bend, IN, the daughter of Gilbert and Kathleen (Klute) Standley. Gail graduated from Clay High School in South Bend, class of 1980 and attended Indiana University at South Bend. Gail had three children, Matthew Dennin, Stephen Henck, and Ariana Henck and married the love of her life, Brian Hotchkiss, on March 7, 1998. Gail was always the life of the party. She filled a room with joy, fun, and many, many laughs. She was a friend and mother figure to any child who had the pleasure to know her, beyond just her own children. She valued the time she spent with her family and friends and often hosted cookouts on the weekends throughout the summer where all would gather. Her favorite days were spent outside in the garden when it was warm enough or cozied up by the fireplace with her kitties in the winter. You could often find Gail staying up to date on current events and debating with her friends regarding politics. For those who knew Gail, know that she prided herself in raising her children, and her fondest memories are those spent watching them grow up. Gail is survived by her husband, Brian; children, Matthew Dennin, Stephen Henck, and Ariana Henck; brothers, Gilbert (Sally) Standley and Dennis Standley; and fur babies, Bo, Simba, and Nemo. Gail will also be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, friends, and in-laws. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and by her maternal and paternal grandparents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA or Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary