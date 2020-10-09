1/1
Gail E. Neises
1928 - 2020
Gail E. Neises

June 26, 1928 - Oct. 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gail E. Neises, 92, residing in South Bend, passed away at 12:55 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Sanctuary at St. Paul's. She was born June 26, 1928 in Chicago, IL to the late John and Grace (McKendry) Rader. Gail moved to the South Bend area from Chicago in 1950.

On February 18, 1950 in Chicago, she married Charles A. Neises, who preceded her in death on October 26, 2004. Gail is survived by four daughters, Sue Ann (Tom) Connon of Dayton, OH, Diane (Danny) Pugh of Mishawaka, Karen (Steve) Austin of Mishawaka, and Nancy (Jim) Gamble of Ft. Wayne; two sons, Michael (Christine) Neises of South Bend and Charles P. (Julie) Neises, also of Mishawaka; as well as 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathryn Perrine, and brother, John Rader.

Gail was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawka. She volunteered at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, with food delivery for St. Vincent de Paul, and with reading for the blind at the St. Joseph County Library. Gail also enjoyed taking classes at Forever Learning at the University of Notre Dame and playing table tennis at the Battell Center in Mishawaka.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday, October 10, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Graveside services and burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, where a Rosary will be recited at 4:00 pm.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Gail may be donated to the American Heart and Stroke Association of Northern Indiana, Attn: Memorial Tribute Processing Center, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674

Online condolences can be left for the Neises family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
OCT
9
Rosary
04:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
