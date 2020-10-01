Gail F. Bergan
March 8, 1944 - Sept. 28, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Gail F. Bergan, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family after succumbing to a brief illness. Gail was born March 8, 1944 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Henry and Gladys Mae Adams. Growing up in South Bend, Gail graduated from John Adams High School. On December 30, 1967, she married John Joseph Bergan. John passed away on December 28, 2018, just two days short of 51 years of marriage.
Gail is survived by her sons, John Joseph (Liz) Bergan II of Seattle, Washington, Daniel Patrick Bergan of Granger, Indiana, and Kevin (Kari) Bergan of Osceola, Indiana. Also surviving are six grandchildren she loved dearly: Ava, Henry, Stefanie, Courtney, and Madison Bergan, and Mackenzie (Kristian) Zalsman, along with her great-grandson, Mason Tucker Caudill. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Adams.
The Bergan family has chosen to celebrate Gail's life privately. Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Osceola is assisting with the arrangements.
Gail was employed for over 30 years in the Jimtown community as a school bus driver. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, spending time with her cat, and shopping for bargains. She was so good at finding great deals that her family would often refer to her finds as “a Bergan Bargain.”
Moreso, Gail was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She loved fiercely and was truly one-of-a-kind. Her compassionate nature endured to the end and she never had a bad word to say about anyone. Gail also served the Lord as a faithful parishioner at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to “Resale to the Rescue,” 905 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545. To leave a message of condolence or light a virtual candle in Gail's memory, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com
.