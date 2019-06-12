Gail Huddleston Dittrich



Oct. 11, 1938 - June 8, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Gail Huddleston Dittrich, 80, passed away peacefully June 8, 2019.



Born October 11, 1938 in Chesapeake, WV, she was the daughter of the late Haynes and Helen (Hope) Huddleston.



On February 24, 1962, Gail married the love of her life, Patrick Edwin Dittrich who survives her. A son, Eric, preceded her in death. Also left to cherish her memory are their children: Kristin (Todd) Beck of Niles, MI, Anita (Greg) Smith of New Carlisle, IN, Michael (Laureen) Dittrich of Granger, IN, and Heidi (Craig) Smith of Niles, MI; ten grandchildren: Michael (Claire) Smith of Lafayette, IN, Lauren (Justin) Dyer of New Carlisle, IN, Allyson Smith of South Bend, IN, Christopher Dittrich of South Bend, IN, Alayna Dittrich of Bloomington, IN, David and Isabella Herrera of Granger, IN, and Cameron, Graciana, and Elliott Smith of Niles, MI. She is also survived by her brother, Haynes (Judith) Huddleston of Parkersburg, WV; two great-grandchildren, Fynn and Lilly Anne Dyer of New Carlisle, IN; and sisters-in-law, Lois (Frank) Krevis of Raritan, NJ and Marjorie (Walt) Rizzi of Lecanto, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Everyone who knew Gail would say she was extremely generous, modest, patient, forgiving, and one who never complained, even in her final days on this earth. She was a selfless and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She earned her Associate's Degree and practiced as a dental hygienist before starting a family. She later worked in the personnel office at Hudson's Dept. Store. She liked helping others and assisted with funeral lunches at St. Pius X Catholic Church for several years. She and Patrick enjoyed traveling to Arizona and Florida. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13 from 5-7p.m. at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Edwardsburg. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Sloan Kettering Memorial Cancer Center, PO Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 12, 2019