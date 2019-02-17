Gail Louise



Kronewitter



Sept. 10, 1950 - Feb. 4, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Gail Louise Kronewitter, 68, formerly of Mishawaka, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 4, 2019 at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana due to complications following liver transplant surgery last May. Gail was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on September 10, 1950. She is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Helen L. (Hamman) Kronewitter; and her brother, Thomas L. Kronewitter. She is survived by her son, Adam Kronewitter; brother, Donald Kronewitter; sister, Sally (Lawrence) Weeks; brother, Orville (Stacy) Kronewitter; grandchildren, Selena Kronewitter and Dylan Kronewitter; and great-grandchild, Willow O'Hara. Gail was a legal secretary, courtroom law reporter, bank associate, and in later years a nanny and nursing home nutrition assistant. She was an amazing caregiver to the children and the elderly in her life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



A Celebration of Life Memorial for Gail will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Suzuki Music School, 52549 Gumwood Rd., Granger, Indiana. The family will receive friends from 1pm to 3pm with a rememberance at 3pm. Friends and family are welcome to share their memories of Gail.