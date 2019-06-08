Gail “Christine”



Putman



June 14, 1947 - May 31, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Gail Christine “Tina” Putman, 71, a lifelong resident of Mishawaka, IN, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, after a sudden illness.



She was a graduate of Mishawaka High School, and a retired school bus driver for Elkhart Community Schools. An avid history buff and true patriot, she enjoyed visiting historically-significant places such as Washington DC and Gettysburg, PA, and watching documentaries on the subject of History. She loved theater, and in years past participated in musical theater productions at The Round Barn Theatre at Amish Acres.



A fan of old school country music, she loved to sing her tunes while enjoying the company of her pets. A beloved mother and grandmother who loved visiting with family, she enjoyed having breakfast every weekend with her brother and spending time with her grandchildren.



Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Pearl Crockett.



She is survived by her partner of 25 years, Thomas Laveque; brother, Lee Crockett and his wife Becci; daughter, Christine (nee Putman) Lima; grandsons, Andreas W. Lima and Eduardo Lima II, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.



Per her wishes, no funeral services will be held. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her residence, 2009 N. Merrifield Ave., Mishawaka, IN.



The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful help and care given by some of the staff at Saint Joseph Mishawaka Medical Center. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Pet Refuge, Inc., 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary