Gale D. Klein
Aug. 7, 1926 - Jan. 23, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Gale D. Klein, also known as “Fridge”, age 93, of Granger, Indiana passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN. Gale lived in the Granger/South Bend area most of her life.
Gale was born on August 7, 1926 in Linton, IN to Edward and Anna Mary “May” (Cadwell) Vaughn. On August 22, 1944 in Midland, IN she married Roy C. Klein. Roy, a WWII Veteran and Union Organizer preceded her in death after 61 wonderful years of marriage. She was also preceded by her parents; baby daughter, Mary Ann; son-in-law, Darrell Johnson; her brothers, Gerald, Dallas, Dale, John, Edward & Robert Delano; and sisters, Juanita, Thelma, Neomia, Wanda & Della.
Surviving Gale are her daughter, Gale “Skipper” Johnson; her grandson, a Mishawaka police officer, Roman Gabriel Johnson; nieces and nephews; and numerous relatives.
Gale grew up in the Linton area near a neighborhood play area known as “The Gob Pile” and several beautiful man-made bodies of water that were later turned into a huge nature preserve. She graduated from Midland High School and attended the Lebanon Baptist Church, in Midland. Gale relied on family for support and was particularly close with her daughter, sisters, grandson, nieces and nephews.
As the family grew, Gale rejoiced in the celebration and embraced her new extended family. Likewise, Gale had familial bonds with neighbors, friends, and Midland classmates that lasted her entire life. She cherished these relationships and they comforted her to the end. She was loved and will be missed.
Gale was a wife, mother, grandmother, and business woman. She loved her family dearly. Whether it was a family reunion, a red hats outing, or a stay at their cabin on Lake Freeman and vacations with family, Gale enjoyed life with family and friends. Gale was a hard worker in life and borrowed school books to graduate early from high school. She started her work life in a factory, eventually moving to a retail position at Hillview, Hickory Farms, and the Country Bake Shop. Gale eventually opened her own Burger Dairy store in South Bend. Gale was asked to come out of retirement several times but eventually enjoyed a quieter life. She enjoyed traveling, including numerous trips to Hawaii, with her dear husband Roy. This made her very happy, and they eventually traveled six times to Honolulu, including a final trip celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary. Some very fond memories for the family included traveling together to Branson, MO, Memphis, TN, and Disney for a few days of fun.
Gale was a member of Northway Church of Christ, South Bend.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Monday, January 27, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, where friends may visit from 11:00AM until time of services. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.
Contributions in memory of Gale Klein may be offered to , Attn: Memorial Tribute Processing Center, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 25, 2020