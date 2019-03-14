Services Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel 610 N Michigan St Lakeville , IN 46536 (574) 784-3119 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pine Creek Church of the Brethren 69531 Pine Road North Liberty , IN View Map Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Pine Creek Church of the Brethren 69531 Pine Road North Liberty , IN View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Pine Creek Church of the Brethren 69531 Pine Road North Liberty , IN View Map Resources More Obituaries for Galen Mangus Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Galen Mangus

Jan. 15, 1926 - March 12, 2019



LAKEVILLE, IN - Galen Mangus passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2019 with family. Galen was born near Lakeville, IN on January 15, 1926 to Roscoe and Anna (Stump) Mangus. He resided on the Stanton Road family farm until age 65. He and his wife then built a log home near North Liberty.



He married Wanda Lea Johnson on December 30, 1951 at the Pine Creek Church of the Brethren. Wanda survives along with five daughters and four sons. They are Brenda (Rod) Schloneger of Shell Lake, WI; Sandra Mangus of Priest River, ID; Lorna Mangus of Burton, TX; Dr. Lora (Todd) Wenger of Lancaster, PA; Beverly Peebles of South Bend; Rollo (Patsy) Mangus of Ignacio, CO; Leo (Darlene) Mangus of Plymouth, IN; Marlo (Lucinda) Mangus of Fairfax, VA; and Darro (Elizabeth) Mangus of Plymouth, IN. He is also survived by 33 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. A brother, Warren (Patricia) Mangus of LaPlata, NM also survives. Galen's parents; two grandsons, Ian and Tyler; and a sister, Miriam Kemble preceded in death.



Due to issues beyond his control Galen was drafted to serve in the military. Upon graduating from high school he was immediately inducted to the U.S. Navy. Galen was raised in a historic peace-oriented church, so his values did not allow him to use a gun against another human being. However, he was denied the conscientious-objector classification by the local draft board. After he spoke with the Navy Protestant Chaplain about his pacifist beliefs, he was granted non-combatant status; he never touched a gun while in service. He served his time at the New London Submarine Base Hospital Infirmary as a baker. Upon returning to the area, he farmed the home place, and he also did plumbing and electrical work for area neighbors and friends.



During the 1970s and 80s Galen and his wife hosted many field trips on their farm. These groups included nursery schools, Headstart and elementary classes. He also served on the URC (United Religious Community) Board and the Ex-Offender Task Force. Through this program he and other volunteers visited the prison several Mondays a month. Alex Lewis became a member of the Inmate-Outmate program in March of 78. He had a life sentence and had been incarcerated for 31 and 1/2 years. Due to a change in the penal code, he had a chance to be paroled if he had a sponsor. He lived with the Mangus family about five years. Galen and Wanda also had a large part in initiating and renovation of Dismas House in South Bend.



During the late 60s Galen and his wife learned of the many children in the foster care system who needed homes. In discussing it with the family, they decided they could provide a home for another child. After completing paperwork with a Gary agency, 16-month daughter Lora became part of the family. Four years later two-year old Beverly was added to the family.



For several summers the family and Pine Creek Church of the Brethren youth were involved in mission work at Flat Creek, KY. In later years Galen and Wanda were mission leaders at the Walkerton United Methodist Church. Galen's favorite scripture is James 2:17, “Faith that doesn't show itself by good works is no faith at all...”



Upon Wanda's retirement in 2000 they began going on disaster mission trips twice a year, usually for 2-week intervals. Helping the family with various projects has also been a large part of their lives. Galen and Wanda are presently members of the Michiana Peace and Justice Coalition and the Community Coalition for Immigration Reform.



Galen and Wanda were blessed with their large family. The farm offered many wholesome opportunities for the children growing up. It was always a pleasure to go on special outings with children and grandchildren. Galen and Wanda are members of the Plymouth Church of the Brethren.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Pine Creek Church of the Brethren, 69531 Pine Road, North Liberty. Pastor Tom Anders will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Fair Cemetery, North Liberty. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday and from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Pine Creek Church of the Brethren. Palmer Funeral Home in Lakeville is assisting the family.



The family wishes to thank Center for Hospice in Marshall County for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, 112 S. Center Street, Plymouth, IN 46563; Sister Maura Brannick, CSC Health Center, 326 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601; or Plymouth Church of the Brethren, 1130 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563.