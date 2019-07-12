Garry Asmus



April 29, 1951 - July 8, 2019



DOWAGIAC, MI - Surrounded by his sons and wife, Garry Asmus, 68, of Dowagiac passed away at his home on Monday, July 8, 2019.



He was born to Duane and Lois (Siebert) Asmus on April 29, 1951, in Niles, Michigan. After graduating from Niles High School, class of 1971, Garry married Sandy Kring at a ceremony in Niles on October 15, 1982. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Cassopolis and had been very active in the Niles Jaycees.



Just a few moments with Garry and it was easy to tell he loved people. Garry had a way of connecting with people, lately through social media, so that they always felt at ease. He was passionate about the Niles community, was knowledgeable in its history, and enjoyed keeping up with everything happening. Garry also liked watching old black and white westerns, fishing, and hunting. Garry was a “foodie” and administrated a local Facebook review site. Most of all, he enjoyed family get-togethers and sharing meals.



Garry was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his wife, Sandy Asmus of Dowagiac; sons, Brian and James Asmus both of Dowagiac; siblings, Steve (Kathy) Asmus of Vandalia and Sue (Bart) Benjamin of Niles; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.



A time of visitation will take place on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will take place at the funeral home on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Bob Flickinger officiating.



Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Garry may do so to St. Ann's Catholic Church located at 421 North Broadway St., Cassopolis 49031; or the , 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.



Photos, memories, and condolences may be left for Garry's family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 12, 2019