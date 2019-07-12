Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Asmus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Asmus


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garry Asmus Obituary
Garry Asmus

April 29, 1951 - July 8, 2019

DOWAGIAC, MI - Surrounded by his sons and wife, Garry Asmus, 68, of Dowagiac passed away at his home on Monday, July 8, 2019.

He was born to Duane and Lois (Siebert) Asmus on April 29, 1951, in Niles, Michigan. After graduating from Niles High School, class of 1971, Garry married Sandy Kring at a ceremony in Niles on October 15, 1982. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Cassopolis and had been very active in the Niles Jaycees.

Just a few moments with Garry and it was easy to tell he loved people. Garry had a way of connecting with people, lately through social media, so that they always felt at ease. He was passionate about the Niles community, was knowledgeable in its history, and enjoyed keeping up with everything happening. Garry also liked watching old black and white westerns, fishing, and hunting. Garry was a “foodie” and administrated a local Facebook review site. Most of all, he enjoyed family get-togethers and sharing meals.

Garry was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Asmus of Dowagiac; sons, Brian and James Asmus both of Dowagiac; siblings, Steve (Kathy) Asmus of Vandalia and Sue (Bart) Benjamin of Niles; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

A time of visitation will take place on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will take place at the funeral home on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Bob Flickinger officiating.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Garry may do so to St. Ann's Catholic Church located at 421 North Broadway St., Cassopolis 49031; or the , 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

Photos, memories, and condolences may be left for Garry's family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now