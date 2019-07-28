Home

Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
March 6, 1944 - July 25, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Garry Dee Beringer, 75, passed away on July 25, 2019 at 12:37 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Garry was born on March 6, 1944 in South Bend and was a lifelong resident. He will be missed by his loving family: his daughter, Tracy (Matt) Longfellow of South Bend; granddaughter, Justina (Al) Schmucker of Elkhart, IN; grandson, Daniel Bass (fiance Nichole Wetle) of Portland, OR; and great-grandchildren, Avan, Aloysius, Camden, & Madelyne Schmucker.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and his career included owning/operating Garry's Shell Service Station on 933 in South Bend during the late 60's to early 80's; he was owner of Debee Concrete in the 80's, worked as a highly-trained mechanic for Mack Truck, and then spent 15 years with Steel Warehouse in South Bend, from which he retired.

His favorite pastimes included drag racing and demolition derby as a young man; he loved working on his home, playing with his dogs, watching westerns and war movies, especially with John Wayne, and most of all spending time with his daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“After caring for you, Dad, so many years (which was my greatest honor), I will miss you very much. But the only thing I ever wanted for you was to be happy and pain free. I love you, Dad!” Tracy

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph County Humane Society.

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewksi.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from July 28 to July 31, 2019
