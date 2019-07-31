Home

Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Garry Dee Beringer


1944 - 2019
Garry Dee Beringer Obituary
Garry Dee Beringer

March 6, 1944 - July 25, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Garry Dee Beringer, 75, passed away on July 25, 2019 at 12:37 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN.

Garry was born on March 6, 1944 in Mishawaka, IN but was a lifelong resident of Crumstown. He will by truly missed. He had twin sisters, LeAnna Janeal & DeAnna (Jan)ette. He was preceded in death by his sister, LeAnna Janeal Beringer (1972) and his father, Lowell Eugene Beringer (1991). He is survived by his mother, Betty Lou (Mac) Soto and a sister, DeAnna (Jan)ette (Jim) Madden.

He enjoyed working in his father's garage as a young boy where he developed his love of cars.

There will be no public visitation or service.

Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolence, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 31, 2019
Download Now