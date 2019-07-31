|
Garry Dee Beringer
March 6, 1944 - July 25, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Garry Dee Beringer, 75, passed away on July 25, 2019 at 12:37 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN.
Garry was born on March 6, 1944 in Mishawaka, IN but was a lifelong resident of Crumstown. He will by truly missed. He had twin sisters, LeAnna Janeal & DeAnna (Jan)ette. He was preceded in death by his sister, LeAnna Janeal Beringer (1972) and his father, Lowell Eugene Beringer (1991). He is survived by his mother, Betty Lou (Mac) Soto and a sister, DeAnna (Jan)ette (Jim) Madden.
He enjoyed working in his father's garage as a young boy where he developed his love of cars.
There will be no public visitation or service.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolence, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 31, 2019