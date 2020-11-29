Gary A. Retherford
Nov. 25, 1941 - Nov. 7, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Gary Alan Retherford, 78, died Sat., Nov. 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. His life began Nov. 25, 1941 in Kalamazoo, MI, born to David & Mary Elizabeth Retherford. He married Charlotte Ann “Charlie” Ludwig.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in Gary and Charlie's home for a celebration of Gary's life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.
