Gary A. Retherford
Gary A. Retherford

Nov. 25, 1941 - Nov. 7, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Gary Alan Retherford, 78, died Sat., Nov. 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. His life began Nov. 25, 1941 in Kalamazoo, MI, born to David & Mary Elizabeth Retherford. He married Charlotte Ann “Charlie” Ludwig.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in Gary and Charlie's home for a celebration of Gary's life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message and read complete obituary online at wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Gary and Charlie's home
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
202 N. Broadway,
Cassopolis, MI 49031
269 445-2435
