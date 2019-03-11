Gary D. Ecker



March 25, 1952 - March 7, 2019



PLYMOUTH, IN - Gary D. Ecker was born on March 25, 1952 in Plymouth, IN to Gordon and Esther Marie (McIntire) Ecker. He graduated from LaVille and remained a lifelong resident of the area. He was married to Beth A. Krueger from 1990 until 2009. He later married the former Gloria Weiss in 2018. He passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 4:10am, surrounded by his loving children and siblings.



Gary planted his roots and grew his family in Lakeville. Throughout the years, he spent a lot of time cheering his kids on at various motocross and gymnastics events! He loved camping, sunshine, and motorcycle rallies. He enjoyed traveling, which was one of his reasons for dedicating so many years to driving truck. He loved his Hoosier Tire family and made friends at every dock he backed into. Nascar races were some of his favorite events to attend with his brothers and brothers-in-law.



He will be remembered for his sense of humor, long phone calls (every day!), big heart, adventurous spirit, his work ethic, and the brave attitude he maintained during his fight against melanoma. His life was too short but it was well-lived and he will forever be missed.



Gary is survived by his wife, Gloria; mother, Esther Ecker; three children, Jason (Shannon) Ecker, Andy Ecker, and Amber (Kevin) Randle; six grandchildren, Michael, Zachary, Cadynce and Mikaela Ecker, and Kennedy and Rogan Randle; five sisters, Melody (Jim) Davis, Rhonda (Tommy) Schoof, Rena (Phillip) Cox, Sheila (Irish) Saunders, and Shelly (Jeff) Sharp, all local residents; and three brothers, Rick (Michelle) Ecker of Wellington, FL, Randy (Susie) Ecker of Richmond, IN, and Roger (Kathy) Ecker of LaPaz. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Gordon D. Ecker, on January 30, 2013.



Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:00-8:00 pm on Friday, March 15, and from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 am on Saturday. Rev. Steve Cox, pastor of Cornerstone Community Fellowship, will officiate. Graveside service and burial will follow at Morris Cemetery, Walkerton.



In lieu of flowers, Gary requested that contributions in his memory be donated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.