Gary L. Bragg



Sept. 13, 1962 - April 5, 2019



PLYMOUTH, IN - Gary Lee Bragg, 56, of Plymouth, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence in Plymouth. Gary was born in Huntington, Indiana, on September 13, 1962, to the late Ira and Mary Alice (Long) Bragg Jr.



He graduated from the LaVille High School, class of 1981.



Gary worked at Indiana University South Bend since 2009. He was active within the community. He was a member of the American Legion Post 363 in Lakeville, Union Township 4H leader for twenty plus years, and was a former Member of Fitness USA where he made many life-long friendships. Gary was extremely proud of winning the American Legion Post 363 first ever Chili Cook-off 2019. He also looked forward to Tuesday's boys' night out, and was considered a “right hand man” for helping his sister out with her Memory Care Home business.



Surviving is his life partner, Linda D. Swick of Plymouth; his two sons, Tony L. (Amber Spaich) Bragg of Plymouth and Austin J. (Brooke Holderman) Bragg of South Bend; and two loving granddaughters, Chloe Jailynn and Sophia Justicelynn. Also surviving are his siblings, Ira (Rosana Balmer) Bragg III of Lakeville, Randa Cox of Lakeville, and Shawn (Carmela) Bragg of Naples, Florida; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Goff of Wakarusa; sister-in-law, Judy Bragg of South Bend; his loyal four legged-companion, Harley; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rebecca Dannacher and Rita Goff; brother, Galen Bragg; and a nephew, Danny Cox.



Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville, IN. Rev. Craig Clapper will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, and from 1-2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.



Gary had a passion for helping people. He also had love and ambition for preserving and protecting the environment. Gary's heart for putting others first was as large as his physical presence.



Memorial contributions may be directed to either the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Mary B Home, 119 Lake Trail, Lakeville, IN 46536. Online condolences may be directed to the Bragg family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary