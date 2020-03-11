|
Gary L. Sells
Jan. 30, 1934 - March 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gary L. Sells went home Friday, March 6, 2020, after suffering for many years with dementia. He was born January 30, 1934 in Silver Lake, Indiana to Royal and Gladys May (Sponhauer) Sells, who preceded him in death.
A graduate of Mishawaka High School, Gary married the love of his life, Shirley Marie (Nelund) Sells on April 16, 1955. Gary served in the Indiana National Guard and they lived their first year of married life at Ft. Benning, Georgia. They moved back to Mishawaka and lived in a small trailer with two young daughters for a number of years while Gary built their family home and a church in the afterhours. Gary loved Shirley's chocolate cake, the outdoors, water skiing and boating, and passing along any knowledge he had to those who asked. He looked forward to spring every year because he loved to hunt mushrooms.
Gary was blessed to work at his chosen profession as a building contractor for 28 years, building everything from a truck camper to a church, not to mention numerous homes. Gary and Robert Corthier formed a partnership, Sells & Corthier Custom Home Builders. Gary was always inventing things -- from various building products to Par One, a hole in one golf game. In 1979, he patented a ridge ventilation product and Cor-A-Vent, Inc. was born. To keep food on this family's plates, Gary and Shirley also started “Shirley's Hot Potato Donuts”. They traveled in a trailer to various festivals and fairs on the weekends in the summer and to Farmers Market in the winter, making donuts while waiting for Cor-A-Vent to become viable. The donuts served their purpose and are just a memory, but Cor-A-Vent is still a small manufacturing plant in Mishawaka.
Gary loved Christ and was always involved in church and was an Elder for many years. He played a large role in starting Michiana Christian School and Michiana Christian Service Camp, serving on the boards of both.
Gary and Shirley started their family with the birth of their daughters, Karren K. (Mark) Keller, Kathryn (Joe) Campoli, and Julie (Terry) Pennington. Both were very involved with their grandchildren, Nicole (Shaun) Glingle, Erik (Kim) Keller, Sierra (Wes) Liggett, Kaitlynn (Brian Heiman) Campoli, Jarred (Molly) Campoli, Jordan (Allyson) Pennington, Taylor (Davison Emery) Pennington, and Kyler Pennington; and six great-grandchildren, Eleanor Liggett, Samuel Liggett, Meina Liggett, Noah Campoli, Griffin Campoli, and Truett Glingle. Their grandchildren brought them much joy and they loved being grandparents, attending any sports, church or school function any of them had. He is also survived by his sister, Debbie Wiley. Along with his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Sells; his sister, Patricia Richards; and his brother, Kenard Sells.
Gary and Shirley had a love that transcended everything. They worked together most of their life, overcoming tragedies and experiencing great joys. They were very blessed, having the most important thing they wanted out of life, their family closeby. Though no one ever made a movie of their life, it would have been a good one. People describe him as a wonderful man, and he was. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation for Gary will be held at Deer Run Church of Christ, 2730 S. Ironwood Dr., South Bend, IN 46614, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm and on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 am for 1 hour prior to services at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Southlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Michiana Christian Service Camp, 7383 Steinbauer Rd., Niles MI 49120. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020