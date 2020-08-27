Gary Lee
McCleland Sr.
Oct. 14, 1952 - August 22, 2020
ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN - Gary Lee McCleland Sr., 67, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Rolling Prairie surrounded by his family.
He was born October 14, 1952 in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Farrell McCleland and Gladys (Troeger) McCleland.
First and foremost Gary's passions in life were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The things he loved to do were playing golf, metal detecting, collecting rocks, and he was a history buff.
On October 14, 1992, in Niles, MI, he married Patricia (Simpson) McCleland, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his three daughters, Beth (Kip) Prast of Rolling Prairie, IN, Joede Covyeou of Niles, MI, and Raychel (Thomas) Bogaert of La Porte, IN; four sons, James (Kristin) McCleland of Tempe, AZ, Gary (Michelle) McCleland of Noblesville, IN, Seth (Tricia) McCleland of Noblesville, IN, and Richard (Candy) Whitmire of Niles, MI; two brothers, Robert (Connie) McCleland and Michael (Paula) McCleland; sister, Karen (Bennie) Rison; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James McCleland.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN where the family will receive friends Monday, August 31 from 9:30 AM until service time at 11 am. A Life Celebration will be held at 11 am (CST) at the funeral home with Kyle McCleland officiating. A graveside service will then be held at 2 PM (EST) at Oakridge Cemetery in Buchanan, MI.
Memorial contributions may be made to a Hospice Facility of your choice in Gary's name.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com
.