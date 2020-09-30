Gary R. Gaines



Nov. 4, 1942 - Sept. 28, 2020



NEWMAN, IL - Gary R. Gaines, 77, of Newman died at 2:19 a.m. on September 28, 2020 at the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.



Gary was born on November 4, 1942 to John and Lena (Brown) Gaines in Mishawaka, IN.



He is survived by his three children, Gary Gaines of Charleston, Debbie (Tony) Hatcher of Newman, and Brian (Melinda) Gaines of Newman. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ravin Gaines, Brittani Gaines, Josh (Danica) Mcintyre, Kayla (James) Ross, and Bailey (Dylan) Campbell; great-grandchildren, Russell, Lacey, Landon, James, Clark, Knox, and Baby Peanut; three sisters, Wanda (Don) Mast of Middlebury, IN, Laverne (Duane) Hanyzewski of South Bend, IN, and Karen (Charles) Colvin of South Bend, IN, and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Dorothy Fout.



Gary was great with his hands and really enjoyed woodworking in his free time. He loved watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears play, and was a huge Notre Dame fan. When he wasn't cheering on his favorite sport teams, he was usually watching an old western movie. Gary was a Veteran of the United States Army who served from 1961 until 1965. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #201 in Newman, IL. Gary will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Newman Cemetery in Newman, IL. Pastor Justin Smith will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post #201 in Newman.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store