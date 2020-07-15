Gary Roberson
May 13, 1940 - July 11, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Gary Roberson, 80, passed away at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Gary was born on May 13, 1940 in Callaway, NE to Emry and Ella (Bradt) Roberson. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, LaVaughn, Marilyn, Peggy, and Mardell; and brothers, Dale, Ellis, Neal, and Marvin.
On January 17, 1962 he married the former Linda Krajicek. Surviving are his wife, Linda; daughters, Jean Roberson of Mishawaka and Teresa (Scott) Dellinger of Hurricane, UT; daughter-in-law, Donna Roberson; sons, David Roberson of Bremen, IN and Jeffry (Sherry) Roberson of Medford, OR; grandchildren: Ryan, Amanda, Zachary, and Nathan Roberson; Amber (Ethan) Chambers, Sam (Stephanie) Roberson; Derek (August), Dustin (Carrie), and Damien (Victoria) Holderman; and great-grandchildren, Violet, Mazy, Judith, Corbin, Branden, Haley, Emma, Kaitlyn, Alyssa, Tyler, Jacob, Caleb, Carson, Collin, and Kaydon.
Gary was a Veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a Millwright at Bethlehem Steel/Arcelor Mittal. He was known for his sense of humor, hospitality, generosity, and love of a good argument. He loved the mountains and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was devoted to his high school sweetheart, Linda, who has never pumped a gallon of gas in her life.
He was a man of great faith, and he passed that faith down to his children & his grandchildren, as well as to countless others who crossed his path. One of his favorite scriptures was 1 Thessalonians 4:11-12; “. . . make it your ambition to lead a quiet life: You should mind your own business and work with your hands, just as we told you, so that your daily life may win the respect of outsiders and so that you will not be dependent on anybody.” This is how he lived his life, and how he taught his children to live theirs.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew Catholic Cathedral in South Bend. Burial will follow in Ferrisville Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Gary loved feeding people so, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Matthew Catholic Cathedral, 1701 Miami St., South Bend, IN 46613 or the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com
.