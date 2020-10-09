Gary S. Molnar
Sept. 12, 1952 - Oct. 3, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Gary Stephen Molnar, 68, of Bremen, passed away at 3:58 pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020 in his home. Gary was born on September 12, 1952 in South Bend, the son of the late Joseph and Irene (Nyers) Molnar. He is survived by his partner, April Samuels of Bremen; four children, Chris (Dia) Molnar, Michelle (Nate) Thomas, Kenny (Amber) Samuels, and Autumn Manges; and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by five siblings, Jim Molnar, Jane (Walt) Regulinski, Dave Molnar, Bill (Ruth) Molnar, and Ruth (Ray) Leda. Gary loved watching Westerns and Drag Racing. He was a handyman and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Per his wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
.