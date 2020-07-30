1/1
Gary Shaw
1960 - 2020
Gary Shaw

March 23, 1960 - July 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gary Shaw, 60, of Monroe Street, South Bend, IN, passed away July 24, 2020 at Center for Hospice, South Bend, IN.

Gary was born to Ernest Shaw and Minnie Lee Sanders in West Palm Beach, FL, on March 23, 1960.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Shaw & Minnie L. Shaw; and brothers, Perry Shaw and Phillip Dozier.

Gary graduated from Washington High School in 1980. He retired from St. Mary's Inn where he worked as a kitchen tech, and he was a member of Greater Holy Temple COGIC.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include his stepmother, Qwendoyn Shaw of Allen, TX; five sisters: Diana (Walter) Kemp of Nashville, TN, Christene (Amos) Richmond of South Bend, IN, Robin (Mike) Coleman of Frisco, TX, Brenda Shaw and Debra (Terry) Safforld of Allen, TX; three brothers, Frank Shaw of South Bend, IN, Larry (Loleta) Shaw of Albany, GA, and Ernest Shaw Jr. of Century, FL; one uncle, Alton Sanders of South Bend, IN; and an aunt, Elenor Walker of Atlanta, GA, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Greater Holy Temple COGIC on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at the church. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Greater Holy Temple COGIC
JUL
31
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Greater Holy Temple COGIC
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
