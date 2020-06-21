Gary W. Reed Sr.
GALIEN, MI - Gary W. Reed Sr., 75, of Galien, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan with Robert Marker officiating. Burial will follow in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12-1 also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be sent to Roofsit c/o South Bend Motor Speedway 2020. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com. Gary was born on February 28, 1945, to Allen and Helen Reed in Niles. He graduated from Ionia High School. On December 19, 1964, he married Barbara Homan in Buchanan. Gary owned and operated Diamond R. Transportation, formerly G.W. Reed & Sons Trucking for over fifty years before retiring. He had a passion for racing and over the years took part in many races at South Bend Motor Speedway. Gary won several championships over the years and also enjoyed snowmobiling and hunting. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family. Gary is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Barbara Reed; children, Angie Wiggins, Gary (Cerita) Reed, Jr., Shelley (Robert) Marker, and Allen Reed, Sr.; grandchildren, Ricole (Zakary) Haas, Steven Poff, Brittany (Justin) Smith, Mikey (Courtney) Williams, Jr., Jenaluv (Robie) Scoggin, Robert “Spud” Leanna) Wiggins, Richard Glacier, Kyle Glacier, Alyssa Marker Conn, Torie (Cody) Morris, Allen “AJ” (Aiya) Reed, Jr., Taylor Reed, and Joshua Reed; nineteen great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Ann) Reed and sister-in-law, Sherry Reed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Helen Reed; son, Richard “Rick” Homan, brother, Fred Reed, sister, Betty Reed, and one great-grandson. The family would like to give a special thanks to Gary's caregiver, and dear friend, Sharon Bradley for her amazing support.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.