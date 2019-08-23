|
|
Gary Wayne Ford
Feb. 6, 1949 - Aug. 20, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Gary Wayne Ford, 70, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Gary was born on February 6, 1949 in Mishawaka to John and Patience (Buckheister) Ford. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his daughters, Kathy (Keith) Orbin and Lori I. New; stepsons, Phil (Stephanie) Mumaw and Jason (Jennifer) Mumaw; grandchildren, Jake, Emily, Carson, and Lucas; great-grandchild, Aurora; sisters, Shirley Ford and Sharon Wiseman; nephews, Randy (Dana) Dobrodt and Nick Elliott; and niece, Monica Williams.
Gary enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, mushroom hunting, visiting with family and friends, and playing cards and dice. He was a former employee of Pricketts, DeWald Fluid Power, and was the proud former owner of Mighty Ducts for 10 years before retiring.
As per his wishes, there will be no formal services. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 14, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Mishawaka Moose Lodge 1262, 123 Bain St., Mishawaka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or RealServices Meals on Wheels, 121 Garst, South Bend, IN 46601.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019