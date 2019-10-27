|
Gavin L. Fricke
April 17, 2005 - Oct. 23, 2019
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Gavin Lee Fricke, age 14, of Cassopolis, left us much too soon Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019.
He was born April 17, 2005 in South Bend, Indiana to Robert “Bo” Fricke and Jennifer Hatton.
Gavin was a freshman at Ross Beatty High School. He leaves behind a community of family and friends who loved him. Gavin's friends at school say he was the class clown who was always ready to tell the latest and greatest jokes. He loved his cats as much as they loved him. Gavin loved Sweetarts and Takis. He always, always, always had something to say.
Gavin will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Bo (Jessica) Fricke and Jennifer (James Rienas) Hatton; siblings, Shaylee Fricke, Rydyr Morris, Taya Nonnemacher, Kiera Nonnemacher, Dillin Peterson, Keegan Rienas, and Halie Rienas; maternal grandparents, Merrie Hatton and William Hatton; paternal grandparents, Robert (Janelle) Fricke, Angel (Skyler) Potter, and Russ Brown; maternal great-grandparents, David Schieber and Sandra (Tom) Stout; paternal great-grandparents, Sharon Hansell, Duane Reist, JoEllen VanGalder, and Don VanTuyle; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family and friends will gather Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. for a time of telling stories and sharing memories in the Gymnasium of Ross Beatty High School, 22721 Diamond Cove Street, Cassopolis.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Gavin be made to a trust fund to be established for his siblings, in care of Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019