Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gymnasium of Ross Beatty High School
22721 Diamond Cove Street
Cassopolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gavin Fricke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gavin L. Fricke


2005 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gavin L. Fricke Obituary
Gavin L. Fricke

April 17, 2005 - Oct. 23, 2019

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Gavin Lee Fricke, age 14, of Cassopolis, left us much too soon Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019.

He was born April 17, 2005 in South Bend, Indiana to Robert “Bo” Fricke and Jennifer Hatton.

Gavin was a freshman at Ross Beatty High School. He leaves behind a community of family and friends who loved him. Gavin's friends at school say he was the class clown who was always ready to tell the latest and greatest jokes. He loved his cats as much as they loved him. Gavin loved Sweetarts and Takis. He always, always, always had something to say.

Gavin will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Bo (Jessica) Fricke and Jennifer (James Rienas) Hatton; siblings, Shaylee Fricke, Rydyr Morris, Taya Nonnemacher, Kiera Nonnemacher, Dillin Peterson, Keegan Rienas, and Halie Rienas; maternal grandparents, Merrie Hatton and William Hatton; paternal grandparents, Robert (Janelle) Fricke, Angel (Skyler) Potter, and Russ Brown; maternal great-grandparents, David Schieber and Sandra (Tom) Stout; paternal great-grandparents, Sharon Hansell, Duane Reist, JoEllen VanGalder, and Don VanTuyle; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends will gather Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. for a time of telling stories and sharing memories in the Gymnasium of Ross Beatty High School, 22721 Diamond Cove Street, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Gavin be made to a trust fund to be established for his siblings, in care of Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gavin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
Download Now