Gayland Jay (Doc) Brettman

Gayland Jay (Doc) Brettman Obituary
Gayland Jay (Doc) Brettman

Sept. 29, 1951 - Dec. 28, 2019

NILES, MI - Gayland passed away at St. Vincents Cardiac Care unit in Indianapolis, IN due to complications after triple bypass surgery at Memorial Hospital, South Bend.

Doc, also known as “Bear” to his children was born in Francesville, IN to Erwin Helmuth & Margaret Rose Brettmann, who preceded him in death as well as brothers, Erwin Jay & Thomas Erwin Brettmann. He is survived by wife, Theresa & children, Ryan, Jason, Coleman Young, & Timothy Kutz; sisters, Dianna (Roger) Ritchie, Martha (Eldon) Gall, Audrey Brettmann (Wm Cheney), & Charlene (Raymond) Miller; & brothers, Lonny (Vicki) Brettmann & Charles (Judy) DeGroot.

After serving a couple years in the U.S. Army, where he earned the National Defense Medal & Parachute Badge, he was Honorably Discharged as a Private USAR & settled in Niles, MI, where, in 1985 he married Theresa Hess Young. During their marriage, he founded Rocket Football & remained very involved for many years. For 40+ years he devoted himself to helping all youths in whatever way he could. Per his wishes, cremation will take place. Memorial services are at the Eagles Club in Niles, MI on Feb. 1, 2-5pm EST. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020
