French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Gayle Ann Bernas


1957 - 2020
Gayle Ann Bernas Obituary
Gayle Ann Bernas

July 30, 1957 - Jan. 2, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Gayle Ann Bernas, 62, of Sandia Park, NM passed away unexpectedly from an illness on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Gayle was born on July 30, 1957 in South Bend, IN and moved to Sandia Park, NM in 1991. Gayle was a loving person and what was most important to her were her family and her friends. Gayle would like to be remembered for her love of animals and it was important to her to always adopt rescue dogs. There was no one that met Gayle that didn't love her, and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Gayle is survived by her brother, Edward Bernas (Christie) of Chesterfield, VA; her sister, Jill Hill (Mark) of Kingsford, MI; niece, Alexa Kopf (James) of San Diego, CA; nephew, Eric Bernas of Chesterfield, VA; two grand-nieces, Eden Kopf and Elena Kopf of San Diego, CA; two dogs, Tootsie and Buster; and the many friends she considered family.

Memorial Services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at FRENCH Funerals in Albuquerque, NM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Watermelon Mountain Ranch Animal Rescue, www.wmranch.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Gayle at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
