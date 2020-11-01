1/1
Gayle E. Ziegler
1938 - 2020

Gayle E. Ziegler

Nov. 4, 1938 - Oct. 29, 2020

WAKARUSA, IN - Gayle E. Ziegler, 81, of Wakarusa, Indiana passed away at 6:00 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor, Wakarusa. Gayle was born on November 4, 1938 in South Bend, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo C. and T. Mary (Krebs) Ringen. On September 7, 1957 Gayle was united in marriage to Larry “Joe” Ziegler at Forrestbrook Missionary Church, South Bend. Joe died on January 19, 2012. Gayle worked with Memorial Health Systems as a secretary and retired at age 62 after 18 years of service. She previously worked at Bethel College.

Gayle is survived by her daughter, Jacci (Mike) Lightfoot of Wakarusa; her son, Jeffrey (Dawn) Ziegler of Wakarusa; five grandchildren, Robbie (Brittney) Lightfoot, Ryne (Justine) Lightfoot, Clark (Kelsey) Ziegler, Cole (Deandra) Ziegler, and Lindsay (Bryce) Fisher; and three great-grandchildren: Robbie's children, Cooper and Lincoln; and Lindsay's daughter, Emmaline. She is also survived by four sisters, Carole (Larry) Rehmann of South Bend, Mikie (Dave) Marr of Dunfries, VA, Eleana Boyer of Woodbridge, VA, and Emilie (Gene) Sharbaugh of Charlotte, NC; and her brother, Richard Meyers of Springfield, TN. Her brother, Jay Meyers and father, Jay Meyers preceded her in death.

Gayle was a member of Nappanee Missionary Church and former member of Gospel Center, St. Mark's, and Forrestbrook Missionary Churches.

Private services will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Lindsay Fisher will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN. Contributions in memory of Gayle Ziegler may be made to Nappanee Missionary Church, 70417 St. Road 19 N, Nappanee, IN 46550. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
