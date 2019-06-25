Gene A. Behnke



June 7, 1928 - June 22, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Gene A. Behnke, 91, passed away peacefully during the early hours of Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Brookdale, South Bend. Gene was born on June 7, 1928 in Hilbert, Wisconsin.



After graduating from high school, Gene enlisted in the military and served his country in both the Marines and Navy. Gene furthered his education after an Honorable Discharge in January 1949, completing five years of college. In 1951, Gene was united in marriage to Wilma L. Weber in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska. He was employed as a financial advisor for Prudential Security from 1954-1995, retiring after 41 years of faithful service.



Gene was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in South Bend, treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and president of the Kiwanis Club of South Bend, Indiana. Gene also belonged to the American Legion and Serve Corp of Retired Executives for four years, after which he was elected president.



Gene is survived by two sons, Todd (Laura) Behnke of Aurora, Colorado and Tyler (Kristine) Behnke of Duluth, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Joshua, Timothy, Carys, Joel and Emily; as well as a host of extended family and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his devoted wife of 63 years, Wilma; as well as sister Corrine Behnke.



Services for Mr. Gene A. Behnke will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 805 S. 29th St., South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may call on the family for one hour prior to service at the church. Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made in Gene's honor to Resurrection Lutheran Academy, 6840 Nimtz Parkway, South Bend, IN 46628. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary