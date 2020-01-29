|
Gene Corrigan
April 14, 1928 - Jan. 25, 2020
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Gene Corrigan, 91, died on January 25, 2020, surrounded by his seven children and wife, Lena (his girlfriend of 72 years).
Preceded in death by his buddy Aaron Zentgraf and brothers Jimmy, George, and Dick Corrigan, he is also survived by sisters Mary D'Ambrogi and Margaret Stegman; children: Louise (Wawner) and Scott, and their children, Fred (Dina), Virginia, and Clay (Maggie); Kathy (Zentgraf) and Tony, and their children, Lena and Maggie; David (Jean), and their children, Conor (Ciara), Patrick, and Jack; Kevin (Lis), and their children, Will, Sidney, and Natale; Brian (Kathy); Tim (Jacqueline), and their children, Tierney (Andy), Jake, Tucker, and Quinlan; and Boo (Kristen), and children, Finley, Tre, and Brian. Great-grandchildren Bear, Ali, Fischer, Rosie, and Ennis Wawner round out a family devoted to Papa Gene, Birdie, and each other.
Born in Baltimore in 1928, he was the second of six children on Clearspring Road where you were expected to make good decisions as early as age six, do well enough in school, say your prayers, and atone for your sins. He took these lessons seriously.
He was a man for others. Honest and intuitive, he could take the edge off a difficult truth. He was not perfect but his catechism was sound. With good humor and an insightful wit, he was generous at work and home -- a charming genuine leader who invited fun. And he was adored for it.
Gene Corrigan's work life was long and extensive. He has the respect of an industry and many of his ideas are at the foundation of sports in the United States today. But the heart of the man is his deep love for God and his wife, Lena, and the family they created with great intention and follow through.
A Wake will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 5-7 pm, at Charlottesville Catholic School, 1205 Pen Park Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22901. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2:30 pm, at Incarnation Catholic Church, 1465 Incarnation Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901.
An amazing year in many ways, it would have been inconceivably difficult without the help of PG's daily nurse, Dee Proffitt, and nightly aid, Christine Perkins. In lieu of flowers or gifts consider a contribution to Charlottesville Catholic School, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, or the Corrigan Family Foundation, established to provide financial assistance to help individuals obtain education at any level.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020