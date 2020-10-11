1/2
Gene Curtis Gerard
1955 - 2020
Gene Curtis Gerard

Feb. 7, 1955 - Oct. 4, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Gene C. Gerard, 65, passed away peacefully October 4, 2020.

Born February 7, 1955, he was the son of the late Floyd Eugene and Barbara May (Shafer) Gerard.

He is survived by two brothers, Larry Dean and Robert Lee Gerard; and two sisters, Shirley Rush and Joyce Gerard.

Gene worked at LOGAN Industries for many years and later volunteered at the SJCPL, St. Vincent de Paul, and Meals on Wheels. He was also a part of The Special Olympics and Luvability Ministries. He had faith in God, loved music, and cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 13 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation from 12-2 p.m. at the McGann Hay, University Chapel, 2313 E. Edison Rd., South Bend, IN 46615. Ben Fisher will be officiating. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be followed. Gene will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Luvability Ministries.

To send condolences, please visit www.McGannHay.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
McGann Hay, University Chapel
OCT
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McGann Hay, University Chapel
Funeral services provided by
McGann Hay, University Chapel
2313 E. Edison Rd.
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 232-1411
