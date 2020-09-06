Gene Hansen



May 19, 1933 - August 31, 2020



NILES, MI - Gene A. Hansen, 87, passed away August 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. He was born May 19, 1933 in Harlan, Iowa to Christ and Hannah (Pennor) Hansen.



On December 25, 1955 in Niles, MI he married Marilyn J. Knapp; she preceded him in death on February 2, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Beth Ann Hansen; two grandchildren, Melinda Gillespie and Nick Hansen; and six siblings, Gladys Ray, Christ Hansen, Joy Nichols, Jerry Hansen, Sharon Hansen, and Vicki Bliss.



Surviving are two children, Karen Hansen and Gene “Kelly” (Debra) Hansen; two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Kira; and four siblings, Yetive Carr, Don Hansen, Jan Hansen, and Lonnie Hansen.



Per Gene's wishes there will be no services or visitation, and cremation will take place.



Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.





