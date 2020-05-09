Gene Jonas



July 20, 1949 - May 3, 2020



LA PORTE, IN - Gene Jonas, 70, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away May 3, 2020, at Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, Florida.



He was born in La Porte, Indiana, on July 20, 1949, to Calvin and Myrtle (Spencer) Jonas. Gene graduated from Rolling Prairie High School and on August 10, 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Deborah Schroeder. Together, Gene and Deb created Jonas Construction, building homes and remodeling throughout La Porte County, Indiana, St. Joseph County, and South Bend, Indiana. They were the developers of Hunters Run and Farmstead Developments. Building for Gene became a family affair, as his 3 sons became a part of the business, which eventually led to an additional business, Rolling Prairie Excavating.



Gene loved what he did and was happiest when he had a hammer in his hand. There were no cutting corners on a Jonas home...it was done right or it wasn't done at all. He was very proud of each and every job, and this pride carried through to his sons. On his down-time, Gene often could be found working in his “woods”, acres of old growth trees that he treated like his own back yard forest. He loved being outside.



After family, Gene's passion was his love for community. He was past president of the La Porte County Builders Association, member of La Porte County Planning Commission, La Porte County Soil and Water Department, the Rolling Prairie Business and Community Association, licensed realtor and charter member of La Porte County Regional Sewer District.



Gene was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John (Pat) Miller of Spokane, Washington. He is survived by his wife, Deb; their three sons, Payge of Three Oaks, Michigan, Jamie (Krissy) of LaPorte, and Andrew (Christal) of La Porte; granddaughter, Abigail and grandsons, Alex, Nathan, Nolan, and Corbin.



Gene is also survived by his brother, Gerald (Sue) Jonas of North Judson, Indiana; and in-laws, Lou (Sandy) Lucas of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, Michael (Elaine) Schroeder of Carrollton, Illinois, Dave (Becky) Dodd of Marco Island, Florida, Jeff (Nancy) Plante of La Porte, Indiana, and Jim (Diana) Yerbey of La Porte, Indiana.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Donations may be made in Gene's memory to Kankakee Twp. Fire Department, 3 Depot St., Rolling Prairie, Indiana 46371 or Reins of Life, 9375 W. 300 N., Michigan City, Indiana, 46360.





