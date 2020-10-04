1/1
Gene Kelly Hansen
1961 - 2020
Gene Kelly Hansen

Aug. 24, 1961 - Sept. 29, 2020

NILES, MI - Gene Kelly Hansen, 59, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 after an extended illness.

He was born on August 24, 1961, in Niles, to the late Gene and Marilyn (Knapp) Hansen.

On July 28, 1979, at a service in Niles, Gene married the love of his life, Debra DeForest.

After graduating college, he spent many years as an engineering supervisor, working at Allied Signal and most recently Navastar. Gene adored his two bulldogs. He was a motorsports fan, and loved spending time with his son racing go-karts.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two children, Nick Hansen and Melinda “Mindy” Gillespie.

Gene is survived by his wife, Debra Hansen; two granddaughters, Kayla and Kira; and a sister, Karen Hansen, all of Niles.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gene's memory to the Humane Society, 5400 S. Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085.

Gene's family will have a service of remembrance at a later date.

Condolences, photos and memories can be shared with his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Memories & Condolences
