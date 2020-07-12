Gene M. Miller
March 19, 1931 - July 8, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Gene M. Miller, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Wakarusa.
Gene was born on March 19, 1931 in South Bend to Ralph M. “Pete” and Gladys M. “Sal” (Savage) Miller.
On April 15, 1967 in South Bend, he married the former Christine M. (Fogarty) Van Poppel. She survives along with his son, Steve Miller of Arkansas; daughters, Pamela (Kevin) Kirkdorfer of Union, MI and Peggy Miller of Mishawaka; and stepson, Kevin Van Poppel (whom he raised from age five) of Evergreen, CO. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Adam Miller of South Bend, Grace Van Poppel of Broomfield, CO, Alex Van Poppel of Evergreen, CO, and Melissa Schlemmer of Jefferson City, TN; and two very special nieces, Christine M. (Dave) Sheaks of North Liberty and Shari A. (Jeff) Cerney of Osceola.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, sisters-in-law, Jeri Stopper, Janis Case, and Janet O'Blenis, and brother-in-law, Michael Fogarty. Surviving are the following sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Edward J. (Patricia) Fogarty of Bradenton, FL, Judy Fogarty of Piedmont, SC, Peggy (Jim) Klusczynski and James Fogarty of South Bend, Don O'Blenis of South Bend, and Frank (Verlie) Stopper of Osceola, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene graduated from John Adams High School in 1949 and immediately went to work at Northern Indiana Public Service Company. He joined the Naval Reserve while in high school and went on active duty proudly serving during the Korean Conflict where he was stationed stateside. Following his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, he returned to NIPSCO where he remained until his retirement in May 1991 after 42 years of dedicated service.
He and his wife traveled for years in and out of the country to many places until health issues prevented travel. They also enjoyed spending a portion of their winters in Florida for many years. Gene especially enjoyed working outdoors until health issues prevented him from doing so. He was an active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 17195 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635, the Northern Indiana Food Bank, or the donor's choice.
Due to current restrictions, a visitation and service will be held at Hahn Funeral Home on Monday, July 20 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with service at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home, Mishawaka. Masks must be worn and social distance guidelines observed. A private burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
