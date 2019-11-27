|
|
Gene Robert Rose
Feb. 17, 1935 - Nov. 20, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Gene Robert Rose, 84, of Buchanan, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at West Woods of Niles.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 132 South Oak St., Buchanan, MI. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Gene was born on February 17, 1935, to Robert and Ruth (Denno) Rose in Buchanan, MI. He graduated from Buchanan High School in 1953 and Michigan State (College) University in 1957 with a Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Engineering. On August 29, 1959, Gene married Ann Louise Coger at First United Methodist Church, Buchanan.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Stacey (Mark) Eaton of Tallahassee, FL; son, Scott (Christine) Rose of Geneva, IL; grandchildren, Brandon & Amanda Rose; and sister, Jane Rose of Cody, WY. Gene was preceded in death by his wife Ann in 2015 and his parents, Robert and Ruth Rose.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019