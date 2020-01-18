|
Gene S. Ramsbey
Nov. 2, 1928 - Jan. 15, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Gene S. Ramsbey, 91, passed away Wed., Jan. 15, 2020. Gene is survived by his wife, Lynette, and their children: Diane L. Quance, Dawn M. (Scott) Helm, Mark T. (Mai) Ramsbey, and Paul D. (Rayelene) Ramsbey; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas W. (Theil) Ramsbey. Visitation 1-4 p.m. EST on Sun., Jan. 19 at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. EST on Monday at the Plymouth Church of the Brethren, Plymouth. Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 18, 2020