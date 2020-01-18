Home

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Plymouth Church of the Brethren
Plymouth, IN
Gene S. Ramsbey


1928 - 2020
Gene S. Ramsbey Obituary
Gene S. Ramsbey

Nov. 2, 1928 - Jan. 15, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Gene S. Ramsbey, 91, passed away Wed., Jan. 15, 2020. Gene is survived by his wife, Lynette, and their children: Diane L. Quance, Dawn M. (Scott) Helm, Mark T. (Mai) Ramsbey, and Paul D. (Rayelene) Ramsbey; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas W. (Theil) Ramsbey. Visitation 1-4 p.m. EST on Sun., Jan. 19 at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. EST on Monday at the Plymouth Church of the Brethren, Plymouth. Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 18, 2020
