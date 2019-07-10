Home

Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Geneva E. Sweet


1921 - 2019
Geneva E. Sweet Obituary
Geneva E. Sweet

Jan. 14, 1921 - July 6, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Geneva E. Sweet, 98, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1921 in Vandalia, Missouri, to the late Edwin and Darline (Williams) Kisor. On December 7, 1940 she married Richard B. Sweet who preceded her in death on March 6, 2005. Geneva was also preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Jim Lowe and Martin Van Huffel; one grandson, Tim Waggoner; and three sisters, Maryanne Foster, Jean Eisele, and Melva Swisher. She is survived by six daughters, Sandra Lowe of Griffin, Georgia, Karen Waggoner of Nashville, Tennessee, Janice (Charles) Owens of Kouts, Indiana, Rebecca VanHuffel of Mishawaka, Indiana, Susan (Fred) Goldstein of South Bend, Indiana, and Myra (Doug) Eisenhart of Marcellus, Michigan, eighteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Geneva was a 1939 graduate of Riley High School. Geneva was a loving and caring person who enjoyed sewing, gardening, and traveling, especially back to Missouri to visit family. She loved spending time with her family at their cottage on Gravel Lake in Lawton, Michigan. Geneva was a former member of People's Church and a current member of Zion United Church of Christ. The family would like to especially thank Wedgewood Pines Assisted Living, Edie, Kay, Rhoda, Mandy, and Julie for their loving care of Geneva. A visitation for her will be held on Friday, July 12, in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. A Funeral Service will take place at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Hospice Care in Geneva's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 10, 2019
