Genevieve A.
Boulanger
Oct. 27, 1923 - March 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Genevieve A. Boulanger, 96, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Genevieve was born on October 27, 1923, in South Bend as the daughter of Walter and Julia (Furmanek) Robak. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Mary Burns and Alice Balough; and brother, Sisismunt Robak.
On October 21, 1950 in Mishawaka she married Albert Boulanger; he preceded her in death on June 19, 2012.
Genevieve retired in 1984 after 20 years working in Housekeeping at Marian High School. She was a member of St. Bavo Catholic Church and a past member of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.
Left to cherish her memory are many nieces and nephews. Our Aunt was a gracious, wonderful, loving Aunt who was always there to help in any way she could.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 6 at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, in St. Bavo Catholic Church. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with the final arrangements.
Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or St. Bavo Catholic Church, 511 W. 7th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020