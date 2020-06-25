Genevieve (Gene)
SOUTH BEND, IN - Genevieve (Gene) P. Kowalski, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Genevieve was born September 3, 1921 in Syracuse, New York to Thomas and Helen (Kurlikowski) Wlodarski. On March 2, 1946 in Syracuse, Genevieve married Roman Kowalski; he preceded her in death. Genevieve was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Hoysak, Bertha Mahaney, Agnes Kruczek, Helen Szafran, and Celia Salbert; and brothers, Thomas, Raymond, and Edmond Wlodarski. Additionally, Genevieve was preceded by two great-great-grandchildren, Dominic Kowalski and Victoria Lavigne Johnson-Kowalski. Those left to cherish the memory of Genevieve include her children, Jim (Della) Kowalski, Paul (Sharon) Kowalski, Carl (Mary) Kowalski, Ken Kowalski, Cindy (Max) Rodgers, and Kevin (Jan) Kowalski, 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Genevieve was a fervent believer in the power of prayer and led a full life of service. She honorably served her country in the United States Navy during WWII. She belonged to Waves National (Michiana Tidal Waves), and to the American Legion Post #357. Genevieve was a waitress at Al's Anchor Inn for 44 years. She was a parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church, and a member of the Rosary Society, and Sisters Auxiliary. She was the president of Centrala for 20 years. Genevieve was an active member of MR Falcon, District 6, Nest 200 and Nest 4, for 42 years, and President for 9 years. She was a Legion of Honor Gold Cross recipient, MR Falcons, Nest 4. She was a member of the Polish Women's Democratic Club, and on the Committee for the West Side Memorial Day Parade. She was also a member of the Golden Cluster at St. Hedwig Catholic Church. Even at the end of life, Genevieve continued her service as an organ donor. Visitation for Gene will be held 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm in St. Adalbert Catholic Church with a one-hour visitation prior to the Mass. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.